Women’s Basketball Defeats University of St. Thomas 60-44

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their home conference game against the University of St. Thomas 60-44.

After back to back weekends on the road for Schreiner Women’s Basketball, the Mountaineers were finally back at home for their SCAC matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

It was a strong showing by the Mountaineers, as they took a 14 point lead into half time and finished with 60-44 win over the Celts, extending their conference win streak to five.

Fueling the dominant offensive showing by Schreiner was sophomore, Demauria Miles, who continued her red hot scoring streak and finished with yet another 20+ point scoring performance, her sixth of the season.

It was also a strong performance by sophomore point guard, Elisa Peralta. Peralta filled up the stats sheet as she finished with 12 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals.

On the other side of the ball, it was also a dominant defensive showing as Schreiner held St. Thomas to just 44 points in the game (new season low) with 27 forced turnovers and 24 total steals.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (11-7, 7-2 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Demauria Miles – 27 pts, 7 reb, 5 3PM

Elisa Peralta – 12 pts, 7 ast, 6 reb, 4 stl

Josline Hernandez – 11 pts, 3 3PM

Gabby Ivarra – 7 pts, 7 reb

Andrea Salazar – 6 stl

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Centenary College (SCAC)

January 21, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

2:00 PM

