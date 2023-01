AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Colorado College 67-49.

The Mountaineers were at home to close out 2022 with a New Years Eve conference matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.

It was a close game for the first three quarters of play, but a strong 4th quarter by Colorado College proved to be the difference, as the Tigers outscored the Mountaineers 29-8 and went on to win the game 67-49.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (6-7, 2-2 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Demauria Miles – 11 pts, 3 stl

Nariyah Buggs – 11 pts

Elisa Peralta – 8 pts, 5 ast, 3 stl

Tianna Murray – 8 pts

Gabby Ivarra – 10 reb, 2 stl

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University at Austin College (SCAC)

January 6, 2023

Sherman, Texas

6:00 PM

Schedule