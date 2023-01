AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their game against Sul Ross State University 99-86.

The Mountaineers traveled to Brownwood, Texas, to take on the Lobos from Sul Ross State University in a neutral site game, hosted by Howard Payne University.

In what appears to be a trend this season, the Mountaineers found themselves in yet another close game. Unfortunately, this time luck would not be on Schreiner’s side, as the Lobos pulled away in the 4th quarter and won the game 99-86.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Demauria Miles – 17 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk

Josline Hernandez – 16 pts, 4 ast, 2 stl

Nariyah Buggs – 13 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl

Elisa Peralta – 12 pts, 8 ast, 3 stl

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Howard Payne University

Brownwood, Texas

3:30 PM

Box Score

Schedule