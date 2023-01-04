Women’s Basketball Falls to UMHB 64-61

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their home game against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 64-61.
The Mountaineers were at home this evening for their matchup with the #13 nationally ranked Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
After a close back and forth, the Mountaineers took a two point lead into halftime. As the second half got underway, both sides continued to trade baskets throughout, leading to a close nail biting finish. Down three ponts with around 14 seconds remaining, sophomore, Demauria Miles, hit a deep three-point shot to tie the game up 61-61. Unforunately, an and-1 foul called in the final second of the game sent the Crusaders to the line to push the lead back to three, a lead that would hold for the Crusaders to sneak away with a 64-61 win.
Schreiner Women’s Basketball (3-5, 0-0 SCAC)
Box Score Standouts
Nariyah Buggs – 17 pts, 3 stl
Demauria Miles – 15 pts
Kayla Alvarado – 9 pts, 4 reb
Gabby Ivarra – 4 pts, 10 reb, 1 stl
Box Score
Next Game
Schreiner University vs University of St. Thomas
Houston, Texas
5:30 PM
Schedule
