Women’s Basketball Pushes SCAC Win Streak to Six

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team pushed their SCAC win streak to six after defeating Centenary College 92-58.

It was another great night in the Stephens Family Arena as Schreiner Women’s Basketball cruised past the Ladies from Centenary College in route to their sixth straight SCAC win.

Leading the way once again for the Mountaineers was sophomore guard, Demauria Miles, as she continued her hot scoring streak and finished with 24 points on 7-14 shooting from the field and 5-8 shooting from three. This is now Miles’ 7th time scoring 20+ points in a game this season, with two of those performances coming in back-to-back nights.

Also with a very impressive performance was sophomore point guard, Elisa Peralta. Peralta was everywhere for the Mountaineers as she filled up the stats sheet once again and finished with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. On top of that, Peralta also finished with 4 steals and 9 rebounds (one rebound short of the triple-double). However, the most impressive part of Peralta’s stat line is that she did it all in just three quarters, as the significant Schreiner lead forced her to sit the bench for the entire 4th quarter.

With this win, Schreiner Women’s Basketball now push their SCAC win streak to six.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (12-7, 8-2 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Demauria Miles – 24 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast

Elisa Peralta – 15 pts, 11 ast, 9 reb, 4 stl

Josline Hernandez – 12 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast

Andrea Salazar – 10 pts, 4 reb

Box Score

NEXT GAME

Schreiner University vs Trinity University (SCAC)

January 31, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

5:30 PM

Schedule