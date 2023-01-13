Women’s Basketball vs UIW Moved to 11:00 AM

Entertainment News

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday at 54 years old, will be laid to rest at her father's famous estate, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee. A rep for Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Riley Keough, one of Lisa Marie's children, confirmed to ABC News that Presley's final resting place will be "next to her beloved son Ben," Riley's brother, who died by suicide in 2020. Meanwhile, […]