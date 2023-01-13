AD
Sports News

Women’s Basketball vs UIW Moved to 11:00 AM

todayJanuary 13, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball game against the University of the Incarnate Word has been moved from 6:00 PM to 11:00 AM.

Written by: Schreiner University

Entertainment News

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland; ex-husband Nicolas Cage, ‘Elvis’ director react to her death

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday at 54 years old, will be laid to rest at her father's famous estate, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee. A rep for Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Riley Keough, one of Lisa Marie's children, confirmed to ABC News that Presley's final resting place will be "next to her beloved son Ben," Riley's brother, who died by suicide in 2020. Meanwhile, […]

todayJanuary 13, 2023

