AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Competes at Desert Duals

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, to compete in the Desert Duals.

The Mountaineers were missing four starters from the lineup and were forced to forfeit two weight classes because of it. However, Schreiner bumped wrestlers up in weight classes in order to cover as many weight classes as possible and be as competitive as they could under the circumstances.

Freshman, Lee Ann Edmond, had an outstanding performance, winning all of her matches. Also with a strong performance was first year wrestler Jaia Ashley, who wrestled seven matches and finished 5-2.

Results

  • Schreiner University vs Simon Fraser University, 53-6, Loss
  • Schreiner University vs Tiffen University, 33-21, Loss
  • Schreiner University vs Pacific University, 35-24, Win
  • Schreiner University vs Ottawa University, 34-22, Loss
  • Schreiner University vs Colorado Mesa, 38-8, Loss
  • Schreiner University vs Grays Harbor Community College, 24-18, Win

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-kelly-loves-hailey-+-conner’s-gettin’-romantic
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kelly loves Hailey + Conner’s gettin’ romantic

You can check out Hailey Whitters making her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as she performs her hit "Everything She Ain't." You can also count Kelly Clarkson as a fan, since she recently covered the song on Kellyoke. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will unveil the latest edition of its American Currents: State of the Music exhibit March 8, featuring memorabilia from HARDY, Cody Johnson, Wynonna, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson and more. Newcomer Conner Smith's romantic new music video for his […]

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%