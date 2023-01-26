Women’s Wrestling Competes at Desert Duals

Nashville notes: Kelly loves Hailey + Conner’s gettin’ romantic
You can check out Hailey Whitters making her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as she performs her hit "Everything She Ain't." You can also count Kelly Clarkson as a fan, since she recently covered the song on Kellyoke. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will unveil the latest edition of its American Currents: State of the Music exhibit March 8, featuring memorabilia from HARDY, Cody Johnson, Wynonna, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson and more. Newcomer Conner Smith's romantic new music video for his […]