Listeners:

Top listeners:

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Competes at Tornado Open

todayJanuary 18, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Bristol, Tennessee, to compete in the Tornado Open hosted by King University.

The Mountaineers competed well in the tournament and were led by a 3rd place finish in the 101 weight class bracket by Odelia Lopez, and a 4th place finish in the 155 weight class bracket by Jordan Johnston.

Written by: Schreiner University

