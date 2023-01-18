Women’s Wrestling Competes at Tornado Open

Demauria Miles Named SCAC Player of the Week
Story courtesy of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference KERRVILLE, TX: Demauria Miles of Schreiner Women's Basketball, a sophomore guard from Little Elm, Texas, has been named the SCAC Women's Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, January 9 through Sunday, January 15. Miles was outstanding last week, leading the Mountaineers to a pair of key SCAC road victories, highlighted by a career-high 33 points in a 75-71 win over Texas Lutheran on […]