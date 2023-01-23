Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The members of Yes are the latest artists to sell their catalog. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have made a deal with Warner Music Group’s Global Catalog Division to sell the rights to their music and income streams for recordings made during their Atlantic Records era.

The purchase encompasses 12 studio albums, including such classics as Fragile, Close to the Edge and 90125, along with live recordings and compilations.

“The entire Yes family came together and worked enthusiastically with Warner Music Group to secure this historic deal,” the band shares in a statement, “ensuring that these iconic recordings will continue to be curated in the optimum manner to delight their fans across more than five decades, while also finding and developing new audiences for this timeless music.”