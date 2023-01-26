AD
Buck Country Music News

Your chance to hear Lady A and Little Big Town sing like The Beach Boys

January 26, 2023

ABC

Who better to pay tribute to the distinctive harmonies of The Beach Boys than Lady A and Little Big Town

Both country super groups will lend their distinctive blends to A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys, which will air later this year on CBS. It’ll be recorded February 8 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, just a few days after the Grammys.

LeAnn RimesBrandi CarlileNorah JonesJohn LegendCharlie PuthBeckMy Morning JacketWeezer and others will also offer their takes on signature Beach Boys tunes like “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations,” “In My Room” and “God Only Knows.” 

Tickets for the once-in-a-lifetime event are on sale now. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

