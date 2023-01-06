AD
Rev Rock Report

You’re in my heart: Rod Stewart lays his brother to rest

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Rod Stewart and brother Bob in 2007; Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

On November 20, just a little over two months after announcing the loss of his eldest brother, Don, 94, Rod Stewart shared that his other brother, Bob, 87, had died. On Friday, the singer laid Bob to rest.

Posting a photo of Bob’s funeral program on his socials, Rod wrote, “I said Farewell to my Brother Bob today, with his coffin draped in a Rangers flag (life long Glasgow Rangers fan).”

“We loved our game days up in Scotland together,” he added. “Now he joins Brother Don, rest in peace boys. Two of my best mates gone within just a few months.”

Rod, 77, is the youngest of five siblings. His two sisters, Peggy and Mary, are still with us. Rod turns 78 on Tuesday.

When Rod initially announced Bob’s death, he called him and Don “irreplaceable buddies.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

