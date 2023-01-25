AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons announces solo shows featuring Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum

todayJanuary 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Billy F. Gibbons is hitting the road on his own this year. The ZZ Top guitarist just announced the Billy F Gibbons: The Big One – Part 1 – ’23 tour with his solo band, which features former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Austin Hanks.

So far Gibbons has only announced tour dates in England and Europe. The 12-country tour kicks off June 10 in Sölvesborg, Sweden, hitting Copenhagen, Denmark, Frankfurt, Germany, Vienna, Austria, London and more before wrapping July 11 in Bournemouth, England.

Tickets go on sale Friday. A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at BillyGibbons.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

mick-jagger-announces-new-harmonica-line
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Mick Jagger announces new harmonica line

David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns If you ever wanted to play harmonica like Mick Jagger, now’s your chance. The Rolling Stones frontman has teamed up with harmonica company Lee Oskar for a new line of harmonicas that will be available in 10 major diatonic keys. “Always loved Lee Oskar harmonicas,” Jagger, who’s played harmonica on Stones songs like “Midnight Rambler” and “Gimme Shelter,” shares, “and now I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with them on a harmonica of […]

todayJanuary 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%