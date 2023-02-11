1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at agricultural nursery in Southern California: Sheriff

AD

(SAN DIEGO) — Three people were shot, including one fatally, at an agricultural nursery in Southern California on Friday, authorities said.

A suspected shooter was taken into custody on the property, according to the San Diego Sheriff.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time at Atkins Nursery in Fallbrook, a village located about 50 miles north of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff said.

First responders and law enforcement officers responded to an “incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries,” the North County Fire Protection District said Friday afternoon.

Responding deputies found two victims outside a barn on the property with gunshot wounds to their upper torso, the sheriff said. The victims — a woman believed to be in her mid-30s and a man in his late 60s — were transported to a local hospital where they underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A third victim — a man believed to be in his late 50s — was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso, the sheriff said. His identity is not known at this time.

Another man located inside the barn was determined to be the alleged shooter, the sheriff said. The suspect, identified by the San Diego Sheriff as 76-year-old Enrique Barajas Gutierrez, was arrested and taken to the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Station without incident. He will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility for murder, the sheriff said.

A rifle of unknown type and caliber is believed to have been used in the shooting, the sheriff said.

A motive is under investigation. Investigators are working to determine the relationship between Gutierrez and the victims, though they believe he is the father of the female victim, the sheriff said.

“At this time, there is no further threat to the community,” the San Diego Sheriff said.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence near the nursery.

Residents were asked to avoid the area Friday night due to the active crime scene.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of an incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries. @SDSOFallbrook is also on scene. Please avoid this area. Reche Road is currently closed from Rabbit Hill to Scooter Lane. pic.twitter.com/FHMOxBFF1q — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) February 10, 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said they were “coordinating closely with local officials on this developing situation.”

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by today’s act of violence, and all the Californians recovering from tragic shootings this year,” the office tweeted.