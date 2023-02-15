AD
National News

100 million Americans across 30 states on alert for severe weather

February 15, 2023

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — There are 100 million Americans across 30 states on alert for severe weather as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds and a threat for tornadoes from Colorado to Alabama through Thursday.

Winter storm warnings stretch from New Mexico to Illinois for a swath of heavy snow. High wind warnings remain in effect across the Southwest and wind advisories are in effect across the Great Lakes.

There could be damaging winds and tornadoes from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio.

Whiteout conditions are likely across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, Kansas and southern Nebraska. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour accompanied with high winds.

A swath of heavy snow is expected from Colorado to Michigan through Thursday. Some areas, especially across Kansas and Nebraska, could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Chicago could pick up a few inches.

Nighttime tornadoes are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning from Arkansas to Tennessee and northern Mississippi.

On Thursday afternoon, severe storms forecast to blossom in Mississippi and Alabama where a few strong tornadoes are possible.

Ahead of the storms, record warm temperatures are expected for the Midwest and the East Coast. Numerous record warm temperatures are expected to be broken Wednesday and Thursday before more seasonable weather returns on Friday.

Some 200 records could be tied and broken through Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

