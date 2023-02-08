AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

12 monkeys still missing as suspect arrested in theft from Louisiana zoo

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(BROUSSARD, La.) — Police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of 12 squirrel monkeys from a Louisiana zoo last month. However, the monkeys still remain at large.

Joseph Randall, 61, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He is charged with burglary and 12 counts of cruelty to animals.

Officials are still investigating the whereabouts of the monkeys. Police identified the suspect through a combination of surveillance video and investigative work, the Broussard Police Department told ABC News.

It has not yet been determined if the suspect visited the zoo in advance of the late-night theft on Jan. 28.

Police are trying to determine what Randall allegedly did with the monkeys.

George Matthew Oldenburg, the owner of Zoosiana, which is located in Broussard, told ABC News that he does not know the suspect and there does not appear to be a connection between him or anyone at the zoo.

The thief had first targeted the facilities of smaller primates before gaining access to the squirrel monkey exhibit and successfully stealing 12 of the 38 monkeys in that enclosure, according to zoo officials.

The thief tried to capture a marmoset monkey, but the monkey escaped its enclosure. Zoo officials were later able to catch the monkey and return it to its habitat, zoo officials said.

Oldenburg said he found it strange that no one has come forward with any information about the monkeys’ whereabouts.

He told ABC News he believes police are currently questioning the suspect, but said he is being “left in the dark with any particulars right now.”

The thief evidently brought tools to cut the wire, break locks and destroy the enclosure. It appears the monkeys were taken in a burlap sack as one was left behind at the scene, Oldenburg told ABC News last week.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, police have not released any further information and have not shared much information with the zoo.

Police said they are still unaware if there is any connection between this theft and suspicious activity at the Dallas Zoo. They have been in contact with the Dallas Zoo, but believe there will not be any connection.

Two emperor tamarin monkeys were stolen from their habitat at the Dallas Zoo last month. They have since been recovered and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft.

He was charged with six counts of animal cruelty in connection with the tamarin monkeys and has since been charged with two counts of burglary to a building.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

abc’s-‘a-million-little-things’-returns-for-final-season-wednesday;-stars-talk-“responsibility”-of-ending-things-right
insert_link

Entertainment News

ABC’s ‘A Million Little Things’ returns for final season Wednesday; stars talk “responsibility” of ending things right

L-R: Rodriguez, Malco/ABC ABC's acclaimed drama A Million Little Things begins its fifth and final season Wednesday, and its cast tells ABC Audio they felt the weight of winding down the show on their own terms. The series deals with a group of friends who are left reeling in the wake of the unexpected death by suicide of their longtime friend Jonathan, played by Ron Livingston, in the show's opening […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%