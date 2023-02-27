2023 SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ ﻿sweeps with 4 wins

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honored outstanding performances in film and television Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The event was streamed live on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and other media partners including Netflix.
Here is the complete list of winners:
The Motion Picture winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Television Program winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Sam Elliot – 1883
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Stunt Ensemble winners are:
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Top Gun: Maverick
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Stranger Things
The 58th SAG Life Achievement Award
Sally Field
