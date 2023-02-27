AD
Entertainment News

2023 SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ ﻿sweeps with 4 wins

todayFebruary 27, 2023

Courtesy of the 29th Annual ScreenActors Guild Awards®

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honored outstanding performances in film and television Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The event was streamed live on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and other media partners including Netflix. 

Here is the complete list of winners:

The Motion Picture winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Television Program winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Sam Elliot – 1883

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

 Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

 Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary 

The Stunt Ensemble winners are:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Stranger Things

The 58th SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field

Written by: ABC News

