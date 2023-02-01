AD
50th anniversary edition of Elton John’s ‘Honky Château’ coming March 24

todayFebruary 1, 2023

Elton John‘s 1972 album Honky Château celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, but we’re getting the 50th anniversary edition of the album this year.

Due out March 24, the package is available to preorder now as a two-CD or two-LP set. Additionally, the original album pressed on limited edition gold vinyl is available.

The CD version includes the original album, plus outtakes from the original session tapes, and eight live recordings from a show Elton and the band did at London’s Royal Festival Hall. It also comes with a 40-page booklet of photos and interviews with those who were there at the time.

The two-LP set includes the album, outtakes, and an eight-page booklet of photos and interviews.

Honky Château was the first of Elton’s six consecutive Billboard number-one albums. Elton, Bernie Taupin and the band decamped to a residential recording studio in France called Château d’Hérouville to make the album, hence the album’s title.

At night, Taupin wrote lyrics and left them on Elton’s piano for him to work on in the morning. In a statement, Elton recalls, “The first morning we were there, I had three (songs) done by the time the band drifted downstairs looking for something to eat,” including “Rocket Man.”

You can get a preview of the album Wednesday with the release of two of its tracks: a session demo of the fan-favorite deep cut “Mellow” and the Royal Festival Hall live version of “Rocket Man.” Other notable tracks on the album include “Honky Cat” and “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

