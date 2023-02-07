AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

7 more Memphis police officers under investigation in Tyre Nichols incident

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Seven additional Memphis police officers could face discipline in connection with the Tyre Nichols incident, the city’s chief legal officer, Jennifer Sink, told ABC News Tuesday.

Those additional officers will be receiving a “statement of charges,” which notifies an officer about a policy violation prior to an administrative hearing and decision about discipline, officials said.

“The administrative investigation is still ongoing, and so this information is subject to change,” Sink said in a statement. “The administrative investigation is solely to determine if city policies were violated and what disciplinary action should be taken.”

These seven officers under investigation are in addition to the six Memphis police officers who were fired after Nichols died following a violent encounter with Memphis police caught on body camera.

Five of those six fired officers were charged with second-degree murder among several other felonies.

Graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which showed officers beating Nichols, was released to the public last month and sparked nationwide outrage.

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, after spending three days in a hospital.

Nichols’ mother and stepfather, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, who have been pushing for charges in their son’s case, will be attending Tuesday night’s State of the Union as guests of the first lady.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

inflation-fight-has-a-‘long-way-to-go,’-federal-reserve-chair-jerome-powell-says
insert_link

Business News

Inflation fight has a ‘long way to go,’ Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says

(WASHINGTON) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the central bank's fight against inflation has "a long way to go," citing a blockbuster jobs report last week that showed the labor market remains hot despite the Fed's efforts to cool the economy. "This process is likely to take quite a bit of time," Powell said. "It's not likely to be smooth." Consumer prices rose 6.5% over the yearlong […]

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%