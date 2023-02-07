AD
National News

$754.6 million Powerball jackpot won by a single ticket

todayFebruary 7, 2023

(NEW YORK) — One person in Washington has won the Powerball jackpot prize of $754.6 million — the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to Powerball.

If the winner chooses to receive their winnings in a lump sum payment, they will receive a total $407.2 million.

The winning numbers for the jackpot were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7.

Five tickets — two in Michigan and three in New York — matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. One ticket in Texas won $2 million with the Power Play option. There were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes and 16 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

“The Powerball jackpot that has eluded players since last November was finally hit on the 34th drawing of the jackpot run,” Powerball said in a statement following the winning draw. “Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate to $754.6 million at the time of the drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.”

Monday night’s drawing is the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won in 2023, according to Powerball. The jackpot was previously hit more than 11 weeks ago on Nov. 19, last year by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize of $92.9 million.

“Other Powerball jackpots won in 2022 include a $632.6 million jackpot hit on January 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185.3 million jackpot won on February 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona; a $366.7 million jackpot won on June 29 in Vermont; a $206.9 million jackpot won on August 3 in Pennsylvania; and the world record $2.04 billion jackpot won on November 7 in California.,” said Powerball.

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Written by: ABC News

