Adam Levine files suit against car dealer for allegedly selling him fake Maserati

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Adam Levine wants to drag a classic car dealer to court for allegedly selling him a fake 1971 Maserati.

The Los Angeles Times obtained a copy of the documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Levine claimed he traded in two classic Ferraris to car dealer Rick Cole in exchange for what he believed was an ultra-rare Maserati.

The Maroon 5 frontman claimed he thought he was purchasing a 1971 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 Liter Spyder, of which only 25 or so were made. He traded in his 1972 Ferrari 365 GTC and a 1968 Ferrari 365 GTC for the vehicle. Adam also claimed he paid an additional $100,000 at Cole’s suggestion.

Levine claimed Cole fabricated the vehicle’s authenticity and styled it after an actual Maserati that was sold at auction in 2015 to “legendary race car driver Christian Trabe.” That car, he said, is currently located in Switzerland.

As for the car Levine purchased, he said Cole forged the vehicle’s VIN number to match the auctioned car and copied the documentation Maserati expert Fabio Collina signed at the 2015 auction to further purport its authenticity.

Levine also accused the car dealer of using aftermarket parts on the vehicle, such as fonts and styles Maserati doesn’t use to stamp the chassis and engine. “[S]omeone tried to make the Vehicle appear authentic,” the documents claim, adding the “identity of the Vehicle is, at the very least, in serious doubt.”

The 2020 deal was valued at $950,000, and the singer wants his money back or to be paid in appropriate damages. He also accused Cole of breach of contract, fraudulent concealment, intentional misrepresentation and more.

Representatives for Levine and Cole did not respond to LA Times‘ request for comment.