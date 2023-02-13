AD
Adele appears to shush stadium ahead of Rihanna’s halftime performance, becomes a meme

todayFebruary 13, 2023

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Adele has become a meme after she appeared to shush Arizona’s State Farm Stadium ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

Adele previously made it known she was going to the big game just to see the “Diamonds” singer — and nothing else. That’s according to a video taken during her Las Vegas residency a week ago and shared on the Adele Global Twitter page. 

Her official Twitter hub has since shared how seriously she appeared to take the halftime show, because Adele apparently wanted the stadium to be quiet ahead of Rihanna’s performance.

The account shared a video that appeared to be taken from the jumbotron feed, which showed Adele pressing her lips closed and making a gesture to convey the command “Zip it.”

The video was captioned, “Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform.”

Twitter is now filled jokes about the relatability of Adele sitting through a football game just for the music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

