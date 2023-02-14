AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

After fatal shooting, ‘Rust’ to resume production this spring

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Producers announced cameras will roll again this spring on Rust, the Alec Baldwin film on which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in 2021, according to a press release.

Director Joel Souza, who was injured by the bullet that fatally struck Hutchins after it discharged from Baldwin’s pistol on set, will be back behind the camera, as will several key crew members.

As reported, Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the slain cinematographer, will now serve as an executive producer on the film. He joins Rust‘s original producers and a new addition, Academy Award-nominated The Thin Red Line veteran Grant Hill.

The press release noted safety officers will be added to the film and, “at Hutchins’ behest and with his blessing …, cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) will complete Halyna’s vision for the film.”

Cline is donating her salary to a charity in Halyna’s honor.

In the announcement, Souza noted, “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Halyna’s death. They are scheduled to make their first court appearance virtually on February 24.

Prosecutors claim that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed failed to correct reckless safety violations in their roles as producer and armorer, respectively, and that Baldwin pulled the trigger, contradicting his statements to the contrary.

Last week, Halyna’s parents and sister filed a new lawsuit against Baldwin and the film’s producers, alleging negligence, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jonas-brothers-album-experience-coming-to-las-vegas
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Jonas Brothers album experience coming to Las Vegas

Courtesy of Pamela Littky The Jonas Brothers unveiled the unique way they'll celebrate their upcoming sixth studio album — simply titled The Album. It's becoming an all-new experience at FlyOver Las Vegas, but for one day only. The brothers announced The Album FlyOver Experience on Tuesday, which will feature their new music on a flying theater attraction titled "Wonders of the American West." Fans lucky enough to score tickets will experience flying over Yellowstone, the Las Vegas Strip and more on […]

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%