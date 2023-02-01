AD
Entertainment News

Ahead of ‘Fast X’ trailer premiere, Universal Pictures hits reverse with a ‘Fast and the Furious’ “legacy” trailer

todayFebruary 1, 2023

Vin Diesel in ‘Fast 9’ – Universal

It might be hard to fathom, but The Fast and the Furious made its pop culture debut way back in 2001. And to rev fans up about the release of the penultimate film in the franchise that has grossed billions of dollars, Universal is shifting into reverse.

The studio just dropped what it calls The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer, a coming attraction to the movie that started it all.

So if you’ve forgotten that the franchise that saw its characters launching a car into space in Fast 9 actually started as a niche street racing film, with a heist of DVD players from a truck considered a major action set piece, now’s your chance to look back at Vin Diesel, the late Paul Walker and the rest of the family in their first adventure.

The new/old trailer also teases, “In 9 days, the end of the road begins,” referring to Fast X, the 10th of a planned 11-film series.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

