Alan Cumming says ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel long overdue

Alan Cumming is not happy Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion still doesn’t have a sequel.

The Tony-winning Traitors star told The A.V. Club he’d “love” to reprise his role from the 2005 hit comedy in which he starred with Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino if given the chance. However, that chance hasn’t come yet. “I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” the actor laments.

Cumming also hinted Hollywood may also be resisting the sequel because Kudrow and Sorvino are in their 50s. He said, “I think that the things I’ve heard about why, sort of like, ‘Oh, you know, they’re getting on a bit, older women, blah blah blah.’ Terrible, when it’s such a popular film. If it was two men in that, you know, two men successful film, we would’ve had six by now.”

He adds, there have been “rumors” of a sequel for years, but nothing has come of it so far. “I’d be very game for it,” he continues. “You know, I have such fond memories of that film, and obviously it’s sort of this cultural iconic thing. Everybody of a certain generation, it’s really such a special thing for them.”

Kudrow and Sorvino appeared last year on The Late Late Show with James Corden and literally toasted the film’s 25th anniversary. “Why not?” Kudrow said then of the possibility of a sequel.

“There seems to be a hunger for Romy and Michele, still,” Sorvino said, adding, “it might be the most important thing I’ve ever been a part of.”