    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Album cover-inspired Black Sabbath statues announced

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Warner Records

The artwork of two Black Sabbath albums will be turned into collectible statues.

The music merchandising company KnuckleBonz is releasing officially licensed figures inspired by the witch on the cover of Sabbath’s 1970 self-titled debut and the pilot that graced the front of 1978’s Never Say Die! 

In keeping with their respective albums’ release dates, KnuckleBonz is making only 1,970 witch statues and 1,978 pilot figures.

You can pre-order your own — separately or as a two-piece set — now via KnuckleBonz.com.

KnuckleBonz has previously worked with artists including Metallica, AC/DC and Ghost.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

