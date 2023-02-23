Album cover-inspired Black Sabbath statues announced

Warner Records

The artwork of two Black Sabbath albums will be turned into collectible statues.

The music merchandising company KnuckleBonz is releasing officially licensed figures inspired by the witch on the cover of Sabbath’s 1970 self-titled debut and the pilot that graced the front of 1978’s Never Say Die!

In keeping with their respective albums’ release dates, KnuckleBonz is making only 1,970 witch statues and 1,978 pilot figures.

You can pre-order your own — separately or as a two-piece set — now via KnuckleBonz.com.

KnuckleBonz has previously worked with artists including Metallica, AC/DC and Ghost.