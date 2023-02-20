AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Alligator found in lake in New York City park

todayFebruary 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A 4-foot-long alligator has been recovered from a lake at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, according to city officials.

Park maintenance staff noticed the gator Sunday morning, and when removed, the animal was “very lethargic and possibly cold shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates,” the parks department said.

No one was hurt by the animal, New York City’s Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

The gator has been taken to the Bronx Zoo.

It’s not clear how or when it ended up in the lake.

The parks department warned, “In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

fifth-person-confirmed-to-be-cured-of-hiv
insert_link

Health News

Fifth person confirmed to be cured of HIV

(NEW YORK) -- Researchers are announcing that a 53-year-old man in Germany has been cured of HIV. Referred to as "the Dusseldorf patient" to protect his privacy, researchers said he is the fifth confirmed case of an HIV cure. Although the details of his successful treatment were first announced at a conference in 2019, researchers could not confirm he had been officially cured at that time. Today, researchers announced the […]

todayFebruary 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%