Entertainment News

Amazon greenlights a second season of Chris Pratt’s action series ‘The Terminal List’ — and a prequel show, too

todayFebruary 1, 2023

Background
Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios’ hit The Terminal List is growing, times two. Variety reports that not only did the Chris Pratt-starring and producing vehicle get a second season from the streamer, Amazon has also given the go-ahead to a prequel series centering on Taylor Kitsch‘s character from the original.

Adapted from former Navy SEAL Jack Carr‘s novel of the same name, The Terminal List debuted July 1 and starred Pratt as James Reece, a SEAL who unravels a deadly conspiracy after his team of special operators is decimated in an ambush.

Kitsch played Ben Edwards, Reece’s former battle buddy who helps him along thanks to his connections with his new employer, the CIA.

Variety says the Kitsch prequel series will follow his early years with the agency and will be produced by Terminal List vet David DiGilio, Pratt, Carr and Antoine Fuqua.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

