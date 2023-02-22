AD
Entertainment News

Amazon’s Prime Video announced Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong and more will return for ‘My Spy’ sequel

February 22, 2023

Background
Prime Video

Prime Video announced Wednesday that My Spy, the hit action comedy that starred Dave Bautista as a tough-as-nails CIA agent who finds himself a very unlikely bodyguard of a young smart-aleck (Chloe Coleman), is getting a sequel.

My Spy: The Eternal City will reunite Dune‘s Bautista and Coleman’s Sophie. Now a high schooler, Sophie tasks Bautista’s JJ to chaperone a school choir trip to Italy.

According to the streamer, the pair “unwittingly end up pawns in an international terrorist plot targeting CIA Chief, David Kim (a returning Ken Jeong), and his son,” who is Sophie’s best friend.

Prime Video also announced that Mom‘s Anna Faris, The Office‘s Craig Robinson, and The Suicide Squad‘s Flula Borg are on board this time around; Kristen Schaal will return as JJ’s fangirl/tech expert Bobbi.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

