Business News

AMC announces new price system based on seat location: What to know

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Background
Fuse/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — AMC Theatres announced a new ticket pricing initiative Monday that has customers paying based on where their seat is located.

The initiative, called Sightline at AMC, is described by the company in a press release as a way for moviegoers to “now have the option to pay less, or more, for a movie ticket based on their seat selection.”

There are three tiers of seats for customers to choose from: Standard Sightline, the most common in auditoriums and the traditional cost of a ticket; Value Sightline, seats in the front row of the auditorium as well as select ADA seats which cost less than Standard Sightline seats; and Preferred Sightline, seats typically in the middle of the auditorium and priced more than Standard Sightline seats.

Value pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership, AMC Insider. AMC Stubs A-List members won’t pay the additional charge for the Preferred section.

Sightline at AMC will only be applied to showtimes which begin after 4 p.m. and is not applicable on Discount Tuesdays.

AMC Theaters offering the initiative will provide a detailed map showing the seating sections for customers purchasing tickets online, in the AMC app and at the box office.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of AMC Theatres, said in a press release.

Hamlisch said the program seeks to deliver an experience to those “who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing” by ensuring that guests “have more control over their experience.”

The company said the initiative has rolled out at select locations and is expected to expand to all domestic AMC and AMC Dine-In locations by the end of 2023.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

