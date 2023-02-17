AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘American Idol’ returns Sunday night — and Ryan Seacrest says watch out for the teens

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

American Idol celebrated its 20th season last year, and Sunday night it kicks off its third decade. The OG of reality singing competitions is still finding promising contestants, which is somewhat surprising for host Ryan Seacrest, who’s been there since the beginning.

“Honestly, behind closed doors, sometimes we look at each other and say, ‘Did we find everybody? Are there really enough contestants out there that can exceed expectations?’ The answer is yes,” Ryan tells ABC Audio.

“They actually get better and better because they start performing earlier … and they can get feedback on their performances and they become a little more understanding of what it takes to be a star by the time they get to us,” he notes. 

“I think that’s what keeps me going, is going around the country and seeing the next class of talent,” he adds.

There are spoilers online if you want information about this season’s contestants, including several rejects from The Voice, but Ryan will only say that there’s “a lot of great country this year” and “a lot of the younger contestants are very good.”

“I mean, 16, 17 years old — very, very good,” he adds.

More than 20 years in, Ryan points out that even non-winners — from Jennifer Hudson to Adam Lambert to Gabby Barrett — are still able to win on the charts. For example, season 14’s Jax had a huge pop hit with “Victoria’s Secret” last year.

“It’s so great to see contestants who may not have won still achieve success in the business,” Ryan notes. “It just goes to show you [that] … the platform of American Idol can make things happen. We’ve seen that over the years. You don’t have to be the winner.”

American Idol airs Sunday, February 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

yoko-ono-turning-90-saturday,-launching-website-for-fans-to-share-their-wishes
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Yoko Ono turning 90 Saturday, launching website for fans to share their wishes

Miguel Tovar/LatinContent via Getty Images Yoko Ono turns 90 on Saturday, and in honor of her big day, she wants you to share your wishes with her. Since 1996, Yoko has been collecting wishes through Wish Tree art installations, so far collecting close to 2 million wishes from installations in over 35 countries. When she first launched her Wish Tree project she instructed fans: “Make a wish. Write it down on a piece of […]

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%