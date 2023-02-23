Aquatics hiring event scheduled for Sunday at Kerrville’s Olympic Pool

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an Aquatics Hiring Event this Sunday, February 26, at the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Drive, from 1-3 p.m. Anyone interested in working at the Olympic Pool this summer is encouraged to attend. In addition to speaking with the hiring supervisor, there will be giveaways and light refreshments available.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old by May 1 and be able to work a minimum of four days a week from late May through mid-August. Training is provided for a fee, however, the city will reimburse this fee for those who complete employment through the summer and meet the eligibility criteria.

Training will begin during spring break. Starting rates for lifeguards is $12 per hour, and cashier positions are also available. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

