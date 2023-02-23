Aquatics hiring event scheduled for Sunday at Kerrville’s Olympic Pool

Rihanna to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars
Westbury Road/Roc Nation/Def Jam/Hollywood Of the two pop superstars who are nominated for Best Original Song Oscars this year, one has been confirmed to perform on the awards show telecast. Rihanna, who's expecting her second child, will sing her nominated song "Lift Me Up," from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the 95th Academy Awards, airing March 12 on ABC. Rihanna co-wrote the song with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, among others. She didn't sing that song […]