AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Arrest made after off-duty NYPD officer shot: Police sources

todayFebruary 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 38-year-old man suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD officer has been arrested in Rockland County, New York, where he was found hiding out in a hotel, police sources told ABC News.

The unidentified officer, who remains hospitalized, attempted to buy a car on Ruby Street in Brooklyn on Saturday night after the details of the purchase were arranged on social media, police said.

When the officer arrived, the suspect immediately displayed a gun and announced the robbery, police said. Gunfire was exchanged and the officer was hit and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday that the officer was “fighting for his life.” The mayor provided an update Monday and said the officer’s family was making decisions about his future.

The unidentified suspect has nearly two dozen prior arrests, including for strangulation, grand larceny, and aggravated harassment, and is believed to be part of a two-man stick-up crew that has been linked to at least three robberies in the area, according to sources.

One of the suspect’s alleged prior robberies utilized a Facebook Marketplace scam, according to police sources, like the one involved in the shooting of the off-duty officer.

Detectives had been watching multiple locations but ended up catching him at the hotel, sources said. They also searched the suspected getaway car, a dark-colored BMW with tinted windows, which was recovered in Manhattan, according to sources.

The suspect, who was handcuffed with the wounded officer’s handcuffs, is expected to be returned to the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn and charged with attempted murder of the officer, according to police sources.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-rolling-stones-drop-“doom-and-gloom”-video-from-‘grrr-live!’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” video from ‘GRRR Live!’

Mercury Studios The Rolling Stones are out with another peek at their upcoming release, GRRR Live!, which drops Friday. The rockers just released a video for “Doom and Gloom,” which was the first single released from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years.  The video is a performance clip from their December 15, 2012, concert […]

todayFebruary 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%