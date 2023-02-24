AD
Ashley McBryde leaves a light on for you with new single

February 24, 2023

Ashley McBryde‘s new single is “Light On In The Kitchen,” and it’s a song that has deep, personal meaning for her.

“When I tell someone there’s a ‘Light On In The Kitchen’ for them, to me it means you’re thinking of them, even if they’re not coming home that night,” she explains. “While writing this, we were all able to look back and remember the women in our lives who comforted us, gave us advice and made sure we knew we had a place to go.”

Of course, the Arkansas native couldn’t wait to share “Light On In The Kitchen” with those very people.

“I sent it to the important women in my life, and they reminded me that they still leave the kitchen light on for me, just like when I was growing up,” Ashley says. “Knowing someone, somewhere is thinking of you in that way can get you through a lot.”

You can check out a photo of Ashley with those women, including her mom, which she recently shared on Instagram

“Light On In The Kitchen” is presumably the lead single from Ashley’s forthcoming third studio album for Warner Nashville.

She’s set to appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show Wednesday, March 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

