Baseball Drops Series Against Howard Payne University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost all three games of their road series against Howard Payne University 4-3, 15-1, 14-11.

The Mountaineers traveled to Brownwood, Texas, for their three game road series against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

Game 1 (SCH 3 – HPU 4)

In the first game of the series, the Mountaineers would go down on the scoreboard first with a run scored by the Yellow Jackets in the botton of the 3rd inning. However, Schreiner would answer with 2 runs scored in the top of the 5th inning off a 2 run Home Run from Will Vogt. Howard Payne would then tie the game up with another run scored in the bottom of the 5th inning. The game would then be decided in the 7th inning as the Mountaineers would score 1 run in the top of the inning, but the Yellow Jackets would score 2 run in the bottom of the inning, giving them a 4-3 lead that would hold for the remainder of the game.

Game 2 (SCH 1 – HPU 15)

In the second game of the series, the Mountaineers would struggle on both sides of the ball. The only run for Schreiner came in the top of the 4th inning from an RBI hit by Daniel Garza.

Game 3 (SCH 11 – HPU 14)

The third game of the series featured a high scoring performance by both teams. The scoreboard remained relatively even through 6 innings of play with both teams scoring runs in bunches. However, the Yellow Jackets would create seperation in the bottom of the 7th inning as they scored 6 runs and pushed their lead to 12-5. The Mountaineers would rally in the top of the 9th inning, scoring 5 runs, but unfortunately they would come up just short as the game came to a conclusion with a final score of 14-11 in favor of Howard Payne University.

