Baseball Sweeps Three Game Series Against McMurry

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team swept their three game road series against McMurry University 13-12,7-5, 5-4.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, to open up their regular season with a three game series against the Warhawks from McMurry University.

Game 1 (SCH 13 – MCM 12)

It was a high scoring game for the Mountaineers as they opened up their season with a 13-12 win over McMurry University.

Led by strong appearances at the plate by Devin Hooper (4-6), Seth Joseph (4-5), Joseph DiCarlo (2-5), and Adam Sanchez (2-5), Schreiner built up a lead early and led by as many as 7 runs (13-6) heading into the 8th inning. However, a 9th inning push by the Warhawks, in which they scored 5 runs, brought the deficit to just one run with zero outs and the tying run at second base. Fortunately for the Mountaineers, graduate pitcher, Raine Uecker, came in to save the game. Uecker struck out his first two batters and forced a ground out to third to end the game with the Mountaineers holding on to win 13-12.

Box Score Standouts

Devin Hooper – 4-6, 3 RBI, 1 Triple, 6 Strikeouts (Pitcher)

Seth Joseph – 4-5, 2 RBI, 2 Stolen Bases

Joseph DiCarlo – 2-5, 4 RBI, 1 Double

Raine Uecker – 2 Strikeouts, 1 Save

Box Score

Game 2 (SCH 7 – MCM 5)

Game 2 was another nerve-racking finish for the Mountaineers, as the game was all tied up (5-5) heading into the 9th inning. However, the bats would come back alive for Schreiner as a fielders choice RBI by Adam Sanchez sent Devin Hooper home to take the lead. Following that, a sac fly by Chance Goins sent home Isaiah Hernandez and gave the Mountaineers a two run cushion that would hold for the remainder of the 9th inning. The game would come to a conclusion with a final score of 7-5 in favor of Schreiner.

Box Score Standouts

Tyler Juarez – 3-6, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Isaiah Hernandez – 3-5, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Joseph DiCarlo – 3-5, 1 Double, 1 RBI

Box Score

Game 3 (SCH 5 – MCM 4)

To no surprise, the final game of the three game series also came down to the wire. The Mountaineers would go down early as they gave up three runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. However, another strong hitting performance by graduate, Devin Hooper, brought the Mountaineers all the way back into the game. Hooper went 2-3 at the plate and recorded 1 Home Run and 3 RBI. It was also another clutch performance on the mound for graduate, Raine Uecker. Uecker was once again called on to come in and save the game as he recorded the final two outs and earned his 2nd save of the weekend.

Box Score Standouts

Devin Hooper – 2-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Will Vogt – RBI

Chance Goins – RBI

Raine Uecker – 1 Save (2nd of the series)

Box Score

Schedule