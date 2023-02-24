AD
National News

Bats found in high school force students to switch to remote learning

todayFebruary 24, 2023

www.fuchieh.com/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Students at one Arkansas high school are attending classes remotely after bats were found inside the school.

The North Little School School District has canceled all after-school activities, practices and athletic events that take place inside the school. The campus has been closed since Wednesday. Professional exterminators and maintenance staff are working to address the issue, the superintendent told parents in a letter.

“We are trying to reopen the school as soon as possible and anticipate being able to do so on Monday as we monitor the building over the weekend, but will make a decision on Sunday evening,” Superintendent of Schools Gregory Pilweski told ABC News.

North Little Rock High School students can go to their nearest elementary school to pick up breakfast and lunch, according to the letter.

Students are required to log into Google Classroom for attendance, to complete assignments and collaborate with teachers, according to the letter.

Remote learning at the high school began on Wednesday after bats were spotted in the complex.

Basketball games did take place on Wednesday as the campus arena was not impacted by the bats, according to the superintendent.

The Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were also invited to the school to advise the district on safety steps for employees and students.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

