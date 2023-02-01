AD
Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour — no dates yet

todayFebruary 1, 2023

Carlijn Jacobs/Parkwood/Columbia

The good news? Beyoncé has announced that she’s doing a world tour in support of her album Renaissance. The bad news? We don’t have any details yet, including cities or on-sale dates.

Bey simply posted a photo of herself on that mirror ball horse from her album cover, wearing that same skimpy silver outfit, with a silver cowboy hat tipped over her eye, along with the caption RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.

There’s now speculation that Bey will perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend, considering she’s the most nominated artist, with nine nods in all. What better way to get fans hyped for the tour than performing one of her Renaissance hits live on the show?  Sources tell Variety that her husband Jay-Z will perform with DJ Khaled on the show: They’re nominated for the single “God Did.”

Bey did her first full concert in four years on January 21 in Dubai, a show for which she was reportedly paid $24 million. However, she didn’t perform any songs from Renaissance, which suggests she may be saving those for the tour — or at least the Grammys.

Beyonce’s last full tour was 2016’s Formation trek. After that, she did her acclaimed 2018 Homecoming performance at Coachella.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

