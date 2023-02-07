AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Entertainment News

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ becomes Disney+’s most watched Marvel movie debut

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Background
Marvel Studios

Following a historic Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe win for Angela Bassett, as well as her nomination for the upcoming 95th annual Academy Awards, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+.

The film, which dropped on Disney+ on February 1, had the most hours streamed in its first five days on the streaming service. Although ABC News’ parent company didn’t divulge viewership numbers, as most streamers decline to do, data from smart TV tracker Samba TV quoted by Deadline shows 2.1 million people watched the Ryan Coogler-directed film to date.

The movie, which made more than $842 million in theaters worldwide, is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Meanwhile, Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts on Disney+ Wednesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

