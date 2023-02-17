AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Bluebird Days’ are past, present and future for Jordan Davis

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
MCA Nashville

Going into his new album, Bluebird DaysJordan Davis had a very definitive vision for what he wanted it to be.

“The main thing, I wanted it to be the most honest record or collection of songs that I’ve ever put out,” he reveals. “You get songs like ‘Short Fuse,’ ‘Bluebird Days,’ ‘Money Isn’t Real,’ you know, those kinda heavier songs.”

He also wanted to touch on the past, the present and what life will look like in the future. 

Davis explains how that plays out on the album: “You know, the past being songs like ‘What I Wouldn’t Do,’ ‘Sunday Saints,’ ‘You’ve Got My Number,’ to kinda present songs. I would throw ‘Money Isn’t Real’ in there, ‘What My World Spins Around,’ ‘Buy Dirt,’ ‘Next Thing You Know.'”

“And then the future songs,” he continues, “like ‘Part of It,’ ‘Fishing Spot,’ which is kind of about my grandpa and how I spend time with him now. So those were kinda the tentpoles of what I wanted it to be.”

Of course, a couple of those tentpoles, namely “Buy Dirt” and “What My Worlds Spins Around,” have already gone to #1. “Next Thing You Know” is Jordan’s new single.

Though he first topped the chart with 2017’s “Singles You Up,” Bluebird Days is only Jordan’s second full-length album, following 2018’s Home State and a couple of EPs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘american-idol’-returns-sunday-night-—-and-ryan-seacrest-says-watch-out-for-the-teens
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

‘American Idol’ returns Sunday night — and Ryan Seacrest says watch out for the teens

American Idol celebrated its 20th season last year, and Sunday night it kicks off its third decade. The OG of reality singing competitions is still finding promising contestants, which is somewhat surprising for host Ryan Seacrest, who's been there since the beginning. "Honestly, behind closed doors, sometimes we look at each other and say, 'Did we find everybody? Are there really enough contestants out there that can exceed expectations?' The answer […]

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%