Bob Odenkirk debuts the “best thing I did”: an upcoming book of poems with his children

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul veteran Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter to tout a literary collaboration with his two adult children.

Odenkirk explains in the brief video that his children, 24-year-old Nate and 22-year-old Erin, collaborated with him on a book of poems called Zilot & Other Important Rhymes. The Emmy-winning writer called the book “the best thing I did with my time on earth,” adding Erin created the book’s illustrations.

The Nobody star, already a New York Times bestselling author thanks to the 2012 screenplay collection called Hollywood Said No!, as well as his 2022 memoir, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, explained in the brief message that Zilot & Other Important Rhymes will debut in October from Little, Brown and Company.

The publisher says the October 10 release is culled from a homemade book the trio wrote called Olde Time Rhymes that the family revisited almost two decades later while they were under COVID quarantine.

“From the titular made-up word for an indoor fort, an adorable dog with a penchant for the zoomies, and a father teaching his kids how umbrellas work, the subjects of these works, complemented by Erin’s whimsical and detailed linework, come alive on these pages,” Little, Brown writes. “Featuring over seventy poems, Zilot & Other Important Rhymes will delight readers young and old—including fans of Shel Silverstein, Jack Prelutsky, and, of course, Bob himself.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

