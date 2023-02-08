AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” sees post-Grammy streams & sales bump

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Redwing Records

When Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” beat out Beyonce, Harry Styles and Adele for Song of the Year at Sunday’s Grammys, there were a lot of people who were baffled — and some who didn’t even know who Raitt was. But apparently there were plenty of folks out there who decided to see what all the fuss was about.

Billboard reports the Grammy win resulted in a huge bump for the song, jumping from just 10,000 daily on-demand streams two days prior to the Grammys to 697,000 the day after the awards show. That’s a jump of 6,700%. 

And it’s not just streams. Sales of the song jumped 10,000%, from negligible amounts before the awards show to 4,550 copies the day after, launching it to number two on the iTunes real-time sales chart.

Music fans were also checking out some of Raitt’s other tunes. Songs from her catalog saw a 161% increase in on-demand streams, from 333,000 before the Grammys to 869,000 the day after.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

memphis-city-council-grills-police,-fire-chiefs-on-reform-following-tyre-nichols’-death
insert_link

National News

Memphis City Council grills police, fire chiefs on reform following Tyre Nichols’ death

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- The Memphis Police and Fire Departments are under heavy scrutiny following the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was brutally beaten by police and died three days later. In a Tuesday hearing from the city council's Public Safety committee, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis and Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat were grilled about what went wrong on Jan. 7 when Nichols was pulled […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%