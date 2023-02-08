Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” sees post-Grammy streams & sales bump

Redwing Records

When Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” beat out Beyonce, Harry Styles and Adele for Song of the Year at Sunday’s Grammys, there were a lot of people who were baffled — and some who didn’t even know who Raitt was. But apparently there were plenty of folks out there who decided to see what all the fuss was about.

Billboard reports the Grammy win resulted in a huge bump for the song, jumping from just 10,000 daily on-demand streams two days prior to the Grammys to 697,000 the day after the awards show. That’s a jump of 6,700%.

And it’s not just streams. Sales of the song jumped 10,000%, from negligible amounts before the awards show to 4,550 copies the day after, launching it to number two on the iTunes real-time sales chart.

Music fans were also checking out some of Raitt’s other tunes. Songs from her catalog saw a 161% increase in on-demand streams, from 333,000 before the Grammys to 869,000 the day after.