Listeners:

Top listeners:

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bret Michaels, Queensrÿche headlining 2023 RockTember festival

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Background
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Watch out, October: September’s coming for your Rocktober title with the RockTember festival.

The two-day event takes place September 8-9 in Hinckley, Minnesota, and features headliners Bret Michaels and Queensrÿche.

The bill also includes KIX, Orianthi and Lita Ford. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RockTember.net.

Michaels, meanwhile, released a new solo song called “Back in the Day” in January. Last year, he and Poison joined Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts on the Stadium Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

