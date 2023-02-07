Bret Michaels, Queensrÿche headlining 2023 RockTember festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Watch out, October: September’s coming for your Rocktober title with the RockTember festival.

The two-day event takes place September 8-9 in Hinckley, Minnesota, and features headliners Bret Michaels and Queensrÿche.

The bill also includes KIX, Orianthi and Lita Ford. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RockTember.net.

Michaels, meanwhile, released a new solo song called “Back in the Day” in January. Last year, he and Poison joined Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts on the Stadium Tour.