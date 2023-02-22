AD
Camila Cabello added to cast of ‘Rob Peace’

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Camila Cabello has found her next acting gig: the drama movie Rob Peace.

Deadline reports Camila will co-star alongside ﻿Mary J. Blige﻿, Tulsa King‘s Jay Will and ﻿12 Years a Slave ﻿star ﻿Chiwetel Ejiofor. The movie, which Ejiofor is directing, is based off the biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League.

The movie stars Will as Robert, who grows up in a hard section of Newark, New Jersey, and gets a scholarship to Yale University. He ultimately graduates with degrees in molecular biophysics and biochemistry. Despite leading a promising career in infectious disease and cancer research, he deals marijuana on the side.

Peace died in 2011 from a drug-related shooting.

Camila will reportedly play Naya, a fellow classmate at Yale. Blige was previously announced to play Peace’s mother, while Ejiofor plays his dad.

The film is currently in production, and a release date has not been reported. 

The movie follows Camila’s acting debut in Cinderella, which is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

