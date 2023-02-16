AD
Entertainment News

Cara Delevingne explores human sexuality in the Hulu docuseries 'Planet Sex'

February 16, 2023

Just in time for Valentine’s Day week, Cara Delevingne wants to take you on an intimate journey with her new six-part Hulu docuseries Planet Sex.

The series explores a lot of subjects — from sexuality to gender roles to monogamy, to name a few — and Delevingne tells ABC Audio that people will be able to identify with a lot of people in the show.

“I think the conversation around sex and gender and sexuality is really hard,” she tells ABC Audio. “…I think there wasn’t enough representation for a lot of people’s stories and what they go through.”

Although the 30-year-old actress — who identifies as bisexual and pansexual — portrays herself as a confident woman, she’s experienced a lot of shame surrounding her own sexuality and expressed that you can have shame and be confident.

“I’m good at putting on a face and I’m good at smiling when I feel like dying…but…You never know how someone feels deep inside,” she shares. “That’s also what the show, I hope teaches people is that deep down, someone may…seem happy and everything’s fine. And actually they’re really suffering.”

What Delevingne hopes people take away from the series is “that it’s okay…to explore constantly…the more we can communicate the way we feel, the less we are likely to struggle alone.”

There’s a lot to learn from the series, which even taught Delevingne a few things: “[T]here is so much that we are still lacking in terms of how people discriminate others and what beauty is to people,” she adds. “I didn’t realize that the more that you see people from around the world, the more that you see people who don’t look like you, the more that you find things beautiful, which is interesting.”

Written by: ABC News

