Cast announced for big-screen adaptation of Bob Dylan musical ‘Girl From the North Country’

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Background
Girl From the North Country, the Broadway musical featuring songs from Bob Dylan’s catalog, is coming to the big screen. 

Variety reports that Woody Harrelson, Olivia Coleman and Chloe Bailey have been cast in the movie adaptation of the musical, which follows a group of Midwestern travelers during the Depression who cross paths at a guest house. 

Conor McPherson, who wrote the stage show, is set to write and direct the film with Dylan’s blessing. “To be associated with Conor is one of the highlights of my professional life,” Dylan said in a statement. “It goes without saying the man is a genius for putting this thing together and I’m thrilled to be a part of the experience. My songs couldn’t be in better hands.”

After an original run in London, Girl From the North Country opened off Broadway in 2018, then moved to Broadway in March 2020 before being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened in October 2021 and closed for good in June of that year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

