Mike FM Music News

Christina Aguilera to receive special honor at GLAAD Media Awards next month

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Photo courtesy of GLAAD

Christina Aguilera will be honored for her allyship at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards, taking place March 30 in Los Angeles.

Xtina will be presented with the Advocate for Change Award, which is presented to a person who, “through their work, has changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world.” Previous winners include Madonna and President Bill Clinton.

Over her career, she’s been an unwavering supporter of, and advocate for, the LGBTQ community. She raised over $500 million for HIV research via her partnership with MAC cosmetics, worked with trans dancers and drag artists at the AMAs and in 2008 spoke out against California’s Proposition 8, which would have banned gay marriage. She also condemned Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. After the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, she donated proceeds from her song “Change” to the victims’ families.

And of course, Christina’s 2002 hit “Beautiful” has become an LGBTQ anthem. Last year, she marked the song’s 20th anniversary by creating a new music video about accepting yourself for who you are.

Also at the ceremony, Bad Bunny will receive the Vanguard Award for having made “a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.” Previous winners include Beyoncé and JAY-ZJennifer LopezBritney SpearsCher and Janet Jackson.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

