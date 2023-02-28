Citizenship Information Session to be held at Doyle Community Center

AD

A free information session on how to become a citizen of the United States will be conducted at the Doyle Community Center, 110 West Barnett Street in Kerrville, on Saturday, March 11 from 9-11 a.m. A staff team from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in San Antonio will be conducting the meeting and will be available to answer questions. The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

Citizenship classes are taught at the Doyle Center by volunteers using curriculum and materials prepared for individuals to learn about what is called the naturalization process, which involves an interview and a test. For additional information regarding classes, call (830) 496-6963.

The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has received a second grant from the League of Women Voters United States to register new citizens to vote. Grant monies can be used to help individuals work on obtaining citizenship by paying for the study materials for the classes.

The League is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization and does not endorse or oppose candidates for elected office. For more information, visit www.lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

