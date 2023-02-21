City of Fredericksburg seeking input for Comprehensive Plan Update and Parks Master Plan 2023

AD

The City of Fredericksburg is seeking the public’s input for updates to its Comprehensive Master Plan and its Parks Master Plan as the city continues to grow while still maintaining the way of life the community expects. The City says that one of the main ways to ensure this is by organizing periodic updates to its Comprehensive Plan while utilizing master planning efforts.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the City of Fredericksburg’s decisions on a wide range of topics and services over a 20-year time period, as it acts as a blueprint for development in the City. It will impact neighborhoods, businesses, traffic and the environment.

The Plan is meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the City of Fredericksburg community and residents, while maintaining requirements of state and federal law. According to city officials, the plan is used as a long-range planning tool that is intended to be used by City staff, decision-makers and citizens to help guide the growth and physical development of a community for up to twenty years. The ultimate goal of these types of plans is to help a community retain its uniqueness while expanding into what it could ultimately become.

In the past 25 years, parks and open space planning has become a specialized area within the overall municipal planning structure. The City of Fredericksburg is hoping to continue taking a “hands on” approach to in guiding the development of the City. The City of Fredericksburg’s current Comprehensive Plan has been in place since 2006. In 2016, a Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan was completed as an update to the 2006 Parks Master Plan.

To submit a form visit www.fbgtx.org.

