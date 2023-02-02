AD
Local News

City Officials Expect Weather Conditions To Improve Thursday

February 2, 2023

Background
City of Kerrville officials report that the National Weather Service predicts weather conditions are expected to improve throughout the day on Thursday.  A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. February 2.

The Kerrville Street Department says that all bridges (including TXDOT owned) inside the city limits were treated with magnesium chloride and gravel Wednesday night.  A heavy rain occurred at roughly 1 a.m., and it seemed to have thawed some areas.  Since that time, treatment operations have been suspended, and the street division remains in standby mode.

The City of Kerrville reports that all streets and bridges are passable, and road surfaces are wet but have no ice.  Most elevated surfaces, vehicles, sidewalks and driveways have a thin film of ice with little accumulation on trees.  No power outages have been observed, thus far.

Written by: Michelle Layton

