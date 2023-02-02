City Officials Expect Weather Conditions To Improve Thursday

Discrepancy between police accounts, evidence in Tyre Nichols case revealed
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- The police traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death was detailed in an incident report obtained by ABC News, as well as a Memphis Police statement, but the written statements provide a different account from what the body camera footage of the disturbing encounter has revealed. Nichols, a 19-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with police in which he was beaten following a traffic stop. […]