Cody Johnson’s enjoying the Grammy afterglow

ABC

Three days after the Grammys, Cody Johnson‘s still soaking in the love.

“‘Til You Can’t,” which was written by Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis and recorded, of course, by Cody, was named Best Country Song at Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

“Congrats to Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis for writing such an incredible song,” Cody shared on his socials on Wednesday. “Thank you to the recording academy & the voters. Shout out to Country Radio, all streaming platforms, and #COJONation for making ‘‘Til You Can’t’ what it is,” he went on, adding #LongLiveRealCountryMusic.

It’s been quite a run for the song about making the most of every moment. It won Single and Music Video of the Year at November’s CMAs, as well as Male Video at the CMT Music Awards. It became Cody’s first country #1 in March 2022.